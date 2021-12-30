UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1,376.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,454 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,777 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,563 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $506.53. 10,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $463.70 and a 200 day moving average of $429.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $507.22.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.00.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

