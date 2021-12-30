UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $4.91

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.02. UP Fintech shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 31,113 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $726.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 54.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

