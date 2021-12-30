Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

NYSE:UE opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

