Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.65

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.65 and traded as low as $4.72. Urban One shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 249,941 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $244.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 26.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 112,749 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One during the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 18,062 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

