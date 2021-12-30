Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in TC Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in TC Energy by 53.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TC Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TRP. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

TRP opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 179.61%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.