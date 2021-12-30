Van ECK Associates Corp Has $11.83 Million Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 912,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,571 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Apollo Investment by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 39,135 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AINV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. Apollo Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $838.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Apollo Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

