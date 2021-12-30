Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.95 Million Stake in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 322,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,160 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,995,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 49,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newtek Business Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $615.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 81.22% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Newtek Business Services Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

