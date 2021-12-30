Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,030 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 121.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 191.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth about $440,000. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

EFC stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $983.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.09. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $19.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a current ratio of 66.69.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.