Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 102,999 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 671,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,999 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCSF opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

BCSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

