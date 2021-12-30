Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 486,442 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 259,528 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,315,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 164,448 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 66,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Wolfe Research started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.