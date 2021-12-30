Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Holdings in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

TSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TuSimple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.37.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $32.09 on Thursday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,259,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,061 shares of company stock worth $1,935,602 in the last quarter.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

