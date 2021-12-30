VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2021

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 135,402 shares.The stock last traded at $51.38 and had previously closed at $51.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 435.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.