VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 135,402 shares.The stock last traded at $51.38 and had previously closed at $51.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 435.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

