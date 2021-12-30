VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $32.93 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

