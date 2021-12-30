VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.269 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

PPH stock opened at $77.28 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 24,761 shares during the last quarter.

