VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,311 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHYD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,969,000 after acquiring an additional 73,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after buying an additional 73,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 137,355 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after buying an additional 243,119 shares in the last quarter.

SHYD opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

