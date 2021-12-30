VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.05

Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 8518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNM. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 879,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,276,000 after acquiring an additional 335,455 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,059,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,958,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,811,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,456,000.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

