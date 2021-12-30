Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lifted by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $172.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.23.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

