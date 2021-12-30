Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,569,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,730 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.45% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $156,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,208. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $58.25 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

