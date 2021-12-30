Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 5.3% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,715,000 after acquiring an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,131,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $323.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.29.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

