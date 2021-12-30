Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,715,000 after buying an additional 211,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,131,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $323.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.