Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) is ESL Trust Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 7.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 317,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,791,000 after buying an additional 26,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,075,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $85.61 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $93.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average of $89.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $5.397 dividend. This represents a $21.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.22%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.