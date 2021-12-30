Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 156,503 shares.The stock last traded at $106.65 and had previously closed at $106.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,299,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,137,000 after acquiring an additional 658,880 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,847,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,331.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after acquiring an additional 226,968 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 298,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after acquiring an additional 98,530 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,407,000 after acquiring an additional 90,797 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

