Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 159,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $256.26. 9,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,141. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.78 and a 200-day moving average of $245.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

