Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.02

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.02 and last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 9185136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

