Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,456,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $440.07. 86,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,461. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $335.37 and a 12-month high of $440.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

