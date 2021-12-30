Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) CEO Sells $275,264.00 in Stock

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $275,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 0.90. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

