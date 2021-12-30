Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.18% of Omnicom Group worth $28,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opus Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 936.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 872,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,231,000 after purchasing an additional 117,557 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OMC opened at $73.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.37 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

