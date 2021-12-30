Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 2,885 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $30,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.9% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $103.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.56 and its 200 day moving average is $123.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.