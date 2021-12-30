Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $31.34 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Evergy were worth $31,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Evergy by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,801 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Evergy by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,934 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 20,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 172,475 shares of company stock worth $11,203,029. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.95%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.