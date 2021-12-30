Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.24% of Eastman Chemical worth $33,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN stock opened at $120.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.40. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.