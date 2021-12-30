Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 4,492 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $44,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 81,051 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 226.3% during the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 416,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $70,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

DIS opened at $154.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

