Veles Price Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Veles has a market capitalization of $49,603.82 and approximately $218.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veles has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,442.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.53 or 0.07869577 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.94 or 0.00311831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.97 or 0.00916839 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00073057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.25 or 0.00466359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.87 or 0.00258988 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,353 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,846 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

