Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.38 Million

Analysts forecast that Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) will announce $80.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veris Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.84 million to $83.92 million. Veris Residential posted sales of $76.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Veris Residential will report full year sales of $328.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.93 million to $338.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $309.22 million, with estimates ranging from $308.27 million to $310.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veris Residential.

NYSE VRE opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Veris Residential has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

