Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 203,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,702,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 115,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $1,251,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,201,397 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $229.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.