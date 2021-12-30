Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$14.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VET. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$16.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.52 and a 52-week high of C$16.72.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 2.9500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

