Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 30,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $283,717.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $137,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.09. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.04.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

