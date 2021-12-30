Versor Investments LP Invests $694,000 in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,378,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,760,000 after acquiring an additional 112,311 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 499,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

SAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE:SAH opened at $48.58 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $49.78.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 6.73%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Article: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.