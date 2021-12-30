Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Dover by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Dover by 9.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 106,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.08.

Dover stock opened at $181.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $181.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.74.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

