Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

NYSE:FDX opened at $257.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.50. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

