Versor Investments LP Raises Stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in TransAlta by 30.0% in the third quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 649,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in TransAlta by 37.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. 59.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -8.29%.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.