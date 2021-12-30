Versor Investments LP Sells 1,021 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Polaris were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,619,000 after acquiring an additional 166,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Polaris by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after buying an additional 318,948 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,060,000 after buying an additional 809,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PII. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

NYSE:PII opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.42 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.