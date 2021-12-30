Versor Investments LP Takes $622,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,251 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 30.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $72.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 in the last three months. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.