Versor Investments LP Takes $687,000 Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,592,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,260,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $311.48 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.11 and a twelve month high of $401.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

