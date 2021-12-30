Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $35.94

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.94, but opened at $37.41. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.58, with a volume of 980 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VERV. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 6,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $267,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $147,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,021.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 61.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

