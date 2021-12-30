Viacoin (VIA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,568.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and $12,568.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00311894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007926 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

