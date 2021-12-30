Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Trading Up 11.7%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) was up 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 1,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 341,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

The stock has a market cap of $644.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 101.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

