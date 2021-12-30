VIBE (VIBE) Market Cap Reaches $8.09 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and approximately $53,303.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00042752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007051 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

