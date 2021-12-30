VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,081 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $20,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,630 shares of company stock valued at $474,742 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

