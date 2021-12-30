Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $34.02 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $34,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $78.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.59. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

