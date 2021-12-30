Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $35.64 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 88,921 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $35,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 325.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $56,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $1,502,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $207.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $210.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

